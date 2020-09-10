Deep State MIC coup to remove Trump started with Lt. Col Alex Vindman published on Deep State MIC coup to remove Trump started with Lt. Col Alex Vindman The Duran: Episode 667. Via The Federalist (https://thefederalist.com/2020/09/08/vindman-not-whistleblower-was-driving-force-behind-impeachment/)… Rather than being a witness who independently supported the claims of the whistleblower, the National Security Council’s Lt.

Rather than being a witness who independently supported the claims of the whistleblower, the National Security Council’s Lt. Col Alex Vindman was the driving force behind the entire operation, according to the book’s interviews with key figures in the impeachment probe and other evidence. The whistleblower’s information came directly from Vindman, investigators determined.

“Vindman was the person on the call who went to the whistleblower after the call, to give the whistleblower the information he needed to file his complaint,” said Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.

“For all intents and purposes, Vindman is the whistleblower here, but he was able to get somebody else to do his dirty work for him,” explained one senior congressional aide.

