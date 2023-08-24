The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Death of Prigozhin: Causes and Suspects; No Ind Day Victory For Ukraine; US Tells Ukr: Give Up Bakhmut Attack; BRICS Expands
Topic 947
Putin in his speech did not say Prigozin is dead directly. Means he is alive. Putin always speaks this way when he is deceiving.