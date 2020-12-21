in Latest, Video

Cyber Attack Distraction (Live)

150 Views 1 Comment

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

PutinThe Duran

What do you think?

-1 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Donald Duck
Donald Duck
December 21, 2020

Hmmm, China being okay! Interesting that. I wonder if China is okay about the American armadas cruising up and down in the South China and East China seas 12 nautical miles from their coast? Perhaps the Americans want to give China a show, why don’t you come aboard our lovely aircraft carriers and have a drink for a long term relationship.

0
Reply

The Rise Of Snitch Culture

Andrew Yang says people who get The Shot can live "freely" showing a bar code app