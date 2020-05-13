COVID19: The Big Pharma players behind UK Government lockdown

In Part One of Who controls the British Government response to Covid–19?, I began an investigation into the individuals and entities that are, effectively, driving the UK Government response to Covid–19.
In Part Two, I will expand upon the Big Pharma and Artificial Intelligence (AI) links already identified and will introduce new connections that appear to have considerable bearing upon the UK Government’s Covid–19 strategy. I will expand upon the Bill Gates connections to the various organisations that are advocating global immunisation.
We are being kept in a state of fear in order to prepare us all to accept the vaccination’s being touted by a certain foundation , owned by an American billionaire ; that seeks to reduce the global population.