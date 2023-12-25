Copy of 2014 U.S. Ukrainian Coup Failed On Saturday Against Serbia

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

On December 24th, a coup that self-alleged to be in support of Serbia to join the EU (like the successful U.S.-organized Maidan coup in 2014 Ukraine was alleged to have been) failed, as was reported on Christmas day by Alex Christoforu in his video, “Serbia color revolution. Russian intel warned Belgrade. Borrell, Russia not a nation. Festivus $900B”. He noted that “you always need to have the EU flags waving when you’re trying to get a color revolution going,” and this had been true, for example, not only during Obama’s successful coup against Ukraine in 2014 and in the U.S. regime’s several prior but unsuccessful Ukrainian attempts, but also in Georgia’s 2003 “Rose Revolution”, and elsewhere. Christoforu’s point was that the U.S. regime will seek to overthrow any head-of-state (such as in Serbia) who isn’t 100% following the U.S. Government’s instructions. He was talking about the U.S. regime as being an international dictatorship — which it is.

Christoforu then proceeds to report about the U.S. regime’s planning a regime-change in Russia, and he focuses upon Yekaterina Sergeyevna Duntsova, whom U.S.-and-allied ’news’-media have been pumping as an aspiring ‘anti-war’ Presidential candidate against Putin. However, Wikipedia since at least December 7th has posted an article on her, and here is what it says as-of December 25th, about her “political career”:

In 2009, Duntsova gathered more than 4,000 signatures against the abolition of elections of the mayor of Rzhev.[6]

From 2019 to 2022, she was a member of the Rzhev City Duma.[5][7]

In November 2023, Duntsova announced her intention to run for President of Russia as an independent candidat …

What U.S. or European politician who has such a miniscule record as a politician could possibly stand a realistic prospect to win the entire nation’s Presidency? RFK Jr. perhaps? — but he has been a national figure in American political-policy debates for decades, and has extensively and in-depth discussed them in public interviews far more than most U.S. Presidential candidates have done. Marianne Williamson, perhaps? She has never held a public office, but apparently thinks that she is rich enough or backed financially by enough rich donors so as to be able to get onto enough of the 50 U.S. state ballots so as to stand a chance. On December 1t5th, The Hill headlined “Long-shot candidates battle to get on state ballots”, and reported:

The battle for the ballots is underway as the race among incumbent-challenging Democrats, independents and third-party candidates has frustrated those who’d prefer to focus on Biden’s low popularity and Trump’s ascent.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent, and Democrats Rep. Dean Phillips (Minn.), Marianne Williamson and Cenk Uygur are strategizing over how to legally get their names in front of voters in key states before the fall.

“For the candidates who have real support among voters, it costs very little to get on the ballot,” said Jerry H. Goldfeder, a national elections attorney at the law firm Cozen O’Connor. “All you need to do is print petitions and have your supporters circulate them to get the signatures necessary.”

Kennedy, whose double-digit support has concerned both parties, is being boosted by multiple outside super PACs that are spending millions of dollars to ensure he’s listed in places such as Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, where Biden is polling behind Trump.

One Democratic strategist who worked on a presidential campaign in 2020 recalls the monumental task of getting their candidate to appear in enough places to be viable.

“It was difficult getting on the ballots of certain states,” a strategist and former campaign adviser wrote to The Hill. “We spent a lot of money canvassing states for signatures. Like A LOT.”

Without a groundswell of support, 2024’s nontraditional candidates are likely to face similar hurdles to those that came up in the last presidential cycle.

“Getting on the ballots requires either a huge staff on the ground that can go knocking door to door or paying a canvassing firm a ton of money to get the signatures,” said the strategist, recalling efforts to prop up a candidate from the Democratic primary in 2020 who ultimately didn’t garner much traction. “Not to mention the fees for appearing on the ballot themselves.”

Kennedy’s name as the late President Kennedy’s nephew gives him a leg up over his rivals who are still working to build up their recognition with voters. …

Whom do the U.S.-and-allied ‘news’-media think they are kidding to pump Duntsova as-if she were a serious contender to be running against Putin for the Presidency? The U.S.-and-allied public?

As I documented on November 14th, “America and its allies are CLEARLY declining powers.” The regime responds to that reality by doing everything it can to weaken other countries. That’s called “neoconservatism,” and it has been succeeding at its destructive goals, but has been an utter failure at attaining any improvement for the U.S., which just keeps falling farther and farther behind. However, neoconservatism has been phenomenally profitable to the billionaires who fund it. And so they keep propagandizing for it, worldwide — coup-after-coup, and invasion-after-invasion.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

