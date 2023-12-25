How Deeply U.S.-Allied Publics Are Deceived

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

During the 1960s, U.S.-and-allied publics were deceived by the U.S. regime and its ‘news’-media to believe that if the communists won in Vietnam, it would set off a string of falling “dominoes” that would produce a victory for the Soviet Union, but when the U.S. regime surrendered in that war on 30 April 1975, that turned out to have been a lie by the foreign invader and its propagandists to support that U.S. invasion, and, instead of there being any ‘dominoes’ at all, the Soviet Union itself collapsed in 1991, because it, too, had been based upon and relied upon lies.

However, the U.S.-and-allied publics didn’t get the message to distrust their regime; and, so, ever since, the U.S. Government and its ‘news’-media followed with one lie after another, and still believed their lying regime. For example: during the lead-up in 2002 to the 20 March 2003 U.S.-and-allied invasion and destruction of Iraq, there was a succession of lies against the Iraqi regime in order to manufacture U.S.-and-UK mass-sentiment to violate international law and invade Iraq — a nation that never threatened either the U.S. or its UK colony and so this invasion was entirely aggression and therefore was in violation of international law — and this invasion, which was based upon a succession of Government lies that were trumpeted in all of its ‘news’(propaganda)-media despite the key lies having already been proven to be false but that proof having been hidden from the public by those propaganda-media.

After that event — and the continued and continuing refusal of the regime’s propaganda-media to apologize to the public for having lied to the public in order to enable the regime to carry out that invasion in this ‘democracy’ (and so to transfer onto the public the guilt for having done this) — there was a substantial reduction in the public’s trust in their regime and in its propaganda-media; but even to the present day, this public still overwhelmingly accept and believe the propagandized-for hatreds against foreign Governments that the regime craves to overthrow and replace, such as Russia, China, Iran, and Venezuela. Polls show that public attitudes towards those regime-targeted Governments have become more and more hostile in direct proportion to, and as a direct result of, those lies by their own Government and its propaganda-media. So: in effect, the regime’s ability to control its public is undiminished even when the public’s trust in the regime has become substantially eroded. (However, as that last link shows, this increasing distrust in the propaganda-media has been almost entirely by Republicans or conservative Americans, not at all by Democrats or liberal Americans. This might be due to the fact that the invasion of Iraq occurred while a Republican was in the White House and had therefore been especially supported by Republicans, and they therefore have subsequently constituted the vast majority of the disillusioned. By contrast: today’s Democrats today are deceived even more than Republicans are; and the result is that the aristocrats, America’s billionaires, now have an easier time deceiving liberals than they do deceiving conservatives; and, so, America’s political partisanship has degenerated to being disillusioned Republicans versus true-believing Democrats. Corruption in America is therefore essentially boundless, both Parties having moved even farther to the right, so that today’s Democrats are generally as far to the right as McCarthy-era Republicans had been in the 1950s.)

During former historical eras, when the aristocracy acknowledged — instead of (like nowadays) hides — its BEING an aristocracy (an elite of extreme wealth who actually control the Government), there was no pretense of being a democracy (a Government that is “of, by, and for, the People”) (and democracy was therefore being viewed as ‘lower class’ and thus inferior to aristocracy), there was no need by the rulers to fool the public (other than to fool them to believe that the public ARE ‘lower class’); but, today, there is. The trend has not been for Republicans to be less deceived than formerly, but for Democrats to be more deceived than formerly. Thus, America devolves farther and farther into the dictatorship that it already came to be by no later than 1981.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report