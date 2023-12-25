in Latest, Video

Putin’s strong mistrust of the west

13 Views 17 Votes 3 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

17 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bart
Bart
December 25, 2023

Link to meeting not working. Anybody?

0
Reply
penrose
penrose
Reply to  Bart
December 25, 2023

Mine works fine.

0
Reply
Jeremy
Jeremy
December 25, 2023

Kyiv must fall. The nationalists must be pushed out.

1
Reply

Serbia color revolution. Russian intel warned Belgrade. Borrell, Russia not a nation. Festivus $900B

How Deeply U.S.-Allied Publics Are Deceived