Serbia color revolution. Russian intel warned Belgrade. Borrell, Russia not a nation. Festivus $900B

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
If Russia is an “empire” that has never been a nation – and that makes it a threat to its neighbours – where does leave the EU and NATO? Each of those comprises many nations with little in common, and each of them deserves the title of “empire” more than Russia. And therefore the EU and NATO are serious threats to their neighbours.
One could make just as good an argument that the USA is an empire, not a nation – and a lot of US political leaders could be cited saying exactly that.
Whatever America is, it needs to be split into pieces. Should have been done 160+ years ago, but the time is ripe right now. This Monolithic Monstrosity, now under full Khazar Neocon control and causing endless problems and chaos worldwide, needs to go the way of the Dodo bird.
The Neo Cons may be evil, but they are very persistent. Evil must be defended against constantly, there is never a time you can rest….
I thought Greek Christmas are in January. Merry Christmas anyway.