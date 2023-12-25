The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Irish Man in Russia Shows Joyous Spirit in Moscow 🇷🇺🎉 Moscow’s Pre-New Year’s Revelry: Outshining the West’s Dim Projections 🎉 Dispensing with crystal balls, Chay Bowes delivers a hard-hitting reality check from what the West predicted would be a ‘ravaged’ Moscow. Contrary to the bleak forecasts, …

Dispensing with crystal balls, Chay Bowes delivers a hard-hitting reality check from what the West predicted would be a ‘ravaged’ Moscow. Contrary to the bleak forecasts, Moscow glimmers with a pre-New Year’s vibrancy that nearly puts a Siberian summer to shame. It’s as if the city is defiantly celebrating its resilience, mocking the Western projection of its downfall.

While Europe flounders in the icy grip of energy crises and a crumbling industrial base, Moscow thrives, pulsing with vibrant celebration and economic surge. Under Putin’s deft command, the Rouble flexes its growing muscle, mirroring Russia’s robust employment engine, starkly contrasting Europe’s economic despair. Russia is poised to take a hard won leadership position in a more just, multipolar order.

The crowning moment? While Europe apprehensively awaits the austerity of 2024, Moscow is already jubilantly toasting to a future marked by more than mere survival – it’s a display of flourishing prosperity.

And so, from Moscow comes a robust and slightly sardonic Happy New Year – where the chill in the air pales in comparison to the cold shock felt in the West, as they witness Russia’s bold redefinition of resilience and prosperity.

