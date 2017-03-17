Conservative talk show host Michael Savage assaulted by Trump-hater

Violence is never the proper answer to someone's freedom of speech

Popular American talk show host Michael Savage has been the victim of a violent assault. According to Breitbart’s exclusive report, the 74 year old 5 foot 6 Savage, was punched and knocked to the ground by an assailant standing at 6 foot 5 inches.

It happened as Savage was dining with his small dog at a California restaurant.

When a good samaritan attempted to stop the violence, Savage’s assailant assaulted the good samaritan.

Much to Savage’s shock, the police let the assailant go.

It is clear that this was a politically motivated attack. Michael Savage has been an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump and recently met with the American President at Mar-A-Lago. Prior to the physical assault, the assailant was reported to be hurling verbal abuse at Savage.

Michael Savage is justifiably furious that the man was not arrested at the scene. His anger sheds light on the partial enforcement of laws.

The concept of a hate crime, was designed to protect allegedly vulnerable classes from assaults and other criminal acts.

It beggars belief that being a conservative political commentator does not automatically constitute being a member of a vulnerable and therefore protected class of citizen.

It is equally troubling that those who commit assaults on Trump supporters are not being made examples of by the justice system. This pattern seems to be systematic rather than exceptional.

Beyond the fact that a senior citizen was brutally assaulted, there is a wider problem that this incident indicates.

If the police and the wider political and judicial classes do not do more to protect those who exercise their right of political free speech from violence, democracy is instantly and profoundly undermined.

Free speech can and should be answered with free speech. The moment it is answered with violence, peaceful democracy has descended to mob rule.

I would suggest an automatic life sentence for anyone who perpetrates an un-provoked assault on any other man or woman when a political grievance is the clear motive.

Such a rule would make examples of those who threaten democracy and would also deter future criminals from engaging in an unlawful and harmful act.

Anything less than a thorough response to this incident and those like it, will constitute a total failure of society to safeguard democracy, free speech and public order.

Now listen to Michael Savage describe the situation