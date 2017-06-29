CONFIRMED: Donald Trump to meet with Vladimir Putin during G20

US National Security Advisor General H.R. McMaster has confirmed that Donald Trump with meet with Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of next weeks G20 summit in Hamburg.

McMaster stated,

“While in Hamburg the President will meet with many world leaders including…President Putin of Russia”.

He continued,

“The discussion will not have any particular agenda.It’s really going to be whatever the president wants to talk about”.

This will be the first time the two leaders will have met in person. Rex Tillerson, the US Secretary of State recently met with President Putin in April of 2017.