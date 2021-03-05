in Latest, Video

Christian Westbrook with Urban Farmer Curtis Stone: Tough Talk on Farming & the Future of Food

— Ice Age Farmer

Christian Westbrook with Urban Farmer Curtis Stone: Tough Talk on Farming & the Future of Food

Christian Westbrook of Ice Age Farmer joins Urban Farmer Curtis Stone for a wide-ranging, eye-opening conversation about food, farms, and the future. Subscribe to Curtis Stone on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/UycAtU8ltPCO/

source

Christian Westbrook with Urban Farmer Curtis Stone: Tough Talk on Farming & the Future of Food

Christian Westbrook of Ice Age Farmer joins Urban Farmer Curtis Stone for a wide-ranging, eye-opening conversation about food, farms, and the future.

FULL SHOW NOTES

Watch on BitChute / LBRY / Odysee / YouTube

Download Podcast

gab@IceAgeFarmer

Telegram/IceAgeFarmer

#IceAgeFarmer

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”
– Henry Kissinger

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

foodabundanceIce Age FarmerGrand Solar MinimumwarmthChristian WestbrookThe Urban FarmerCurtis Stone

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

All the medical facts of Navalny poisoning