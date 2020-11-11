Cavuto cuts off Kayleigh. Fox News digs massive hole. Not even Tucker can save Fox

*****News Topic 148*****
Fox Digs the Hole They’re in Even Deeper After One of Their Hosts Is Caught on Hot Mic Talking About Election.
Fox Digs the Hole They’re in Even Deeper After One of Their Hosts Is Caught on Hot Mic Talking About Election
Fox seems intent on flushing their ratings down the toilet and chasing their viewers away. It’s been progressively getting worse. But when they called Arizona for Joe Biden even before the New York Times and a lot of the left-wing media and continued to review the election in a manner hostile to the president, that was too much for many Fox viewers.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
All these people, Carlson included, are just Murdoch hacks, millionaires shilling for billionaires.
Murdoch is just one of the 6 Zionist billionaires who control the US media. He will jump aboard whatever bandwagon serves his interests.