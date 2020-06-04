British Public Not Buying Ludicrous Anti-Trump Media Narrative

We’ve had over three years of this rubbish, the President has been accused of everything from “colluding” with Russia to obstruction of justice – ie protesting his innocence loud and often.

The tragic death of George Floyd and the widespread outrage that followed has given his enemies across a broad political spectrum even more ammunition to fire at him, but in spite of the skewed polls he is more popular than ever with the broad masses of the American public, and there are signs the brainwashing has failed dismally here too, certainly if the reaction to a recent Yahoo! News UK article is anything to go by.

‘Looters and arsonists have it coming’: Tory MP refuses to condemn Trump’s response to protesters is credited to Andy Wells.

Desmond Swayne is the MP concerned, and he is right on the money. Like American media hacks, Wells alludes to rioters as protesters, the peaceful kind. In no particular order, here are a few dissenters from the comment section, quoted verbatim:

“So it’s ok for looters and rioters to break the law and destroy people’s livelihoods and trash people’s neighbourhoods?” – Paul

“As soon as the looting starts it just undermines all of the peaceful protesters. THEY, the protesters should be stopping the looters themselves so their voice can be heard.” – Nicholas

“Bring the army in and bring in martial law and if you break curfew shoot them dead. It isn’t protesting its an illegal shopping spree” – Gary

Shopping and then some, hundreds of cars have been stolen, including over seventy from one dealership in San Leandro, California. Wonder if anyone told Don Lemon this.

“So whats wrong with that exactly??

He ‘condemns the murder and is happy the officer is being prosecuted.’ YES thats exactly what our society is built on.

He ‘doesn’t support arson and looting’ this somehow makes him a racist, now thats confusing…” – Alan

Not that confusing, everything Trump does is racist. As is everything he doesn’t do.

“Rioters-Looters don’t equal protestors.” – ralph

Short and to the point.

“Looting and rioting is criminal, it is as simple as that. George Floyd ( a violent ex convict) has nothing to do with it. He is only being used as an excuse to do what they are doing. The only one’s that probably do care about George Floyd is his family.” – linda

Yes, George Floyd did have a violent past. But he paid his debt to society. Now hopefully the man who killed him will pay his.

“So, according to some influential people, ‘Looters and arsonists’ are Ok. Says it all. I wonder if their own places were set on fire and looted they would still back those people up, or will they call for police protection???” – Eddiehotrod

Yes Eddie, kind of do anything you wanna do!

“Today’s media is pathetic….They push their agenda instead of reporting news. When a rioter kills your family member our burns your business or property then you can give a honest comment.” – Chemical Man

Too right.

And one more:

“Far left organisations like Antifa are burning down businesses and homes owned by black people. They are a terrorist threat and must be stamped out.” – Steve

Not many people drinking Kool-Aid here.

