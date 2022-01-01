Brian Williams’ RIDICULOUS Retirement Speech

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Anchorman Brian Williams is retiring from his MSNBC show, The 11th Hour, and recently signed off for the last time with a farewell message filled with false modesty, divisiveness, fear-mongering and fluffing of the establishment that has been so profitable for him over the years while spreading lies and misinformation to the rest of us. Jimmy and comedian Kurt Metzger discuss Williams’ checkered career and tone-deaf retirement speech.
