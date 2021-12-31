The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Putin Warns Biden Against Sanctions, Hints at Tough Retaliation, Ukraine Excluded from Main Talks

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Biden’s Phone Call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Biden’s Phone Call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia | The White House President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. President Biden urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine. He made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine.

Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official on President Biden’s Call with President Putin of the Russian Federation

Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official on President Biden’s Call with President Putin of the Russian Federation | The White House Via Teleconference 5:41 P.M. EST MODERATOR: Thank you. Good evening, everyone. And thanks for joining us. A reminder that this call will be on background, attributed to a “senior administration official,” and the contents are going to be embargoed until the conclusion of the call.

Telephone conversations with US President Joseph Biden

Telephone conversations with US President Joseph Biden The conversation focused on the implementation of the agreement to launch negotiations on providing Russia with legally binding security guarantees, reached during the December 7 videoconference to launch negotiations on providing Russia with legally binding security guarantees.

Russian ambassador says no one should doubt Russia is determined to defend its security

Russian ambassador says no one should doubt Russia is determined to defend its security WASHINGTON, December 31. /TASS/. No one should doubt Russia will defend its security interests, Russian amabassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, said in an article published in Foreign Policy magazine on Thursday. “No one should doubt our determination to defend our security,” he said. “Everything has its limits,” he went on to say.

Putin said Russia needs results in security-guarantees talks, Biden agreed – Kremlin aide

Putin said Russia needs results in security-guarantees talks, Biden agreed – Kremlin aide MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden agreed when Putin said Russia was seeking results in the talks on security guarantees, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday. Putin told Biden about the principles that underlie Russia’s security proposals, the aide said.

