The fascist Ukrainian regime intends to disrupt Victory Day as much as possible.

Two roadside bombs have been detonated in the Donetsk People’s Republic on a road beside a Great Patriotic War memorial that is to be a location of activities for tomorrow’s Victory Day celebrations in Donetsk.

The bombs appear to be part of a targeted assassination attempt on Donetsk People’s Republic leader Alexander Zakharchenko. Zakharchenko’s motorcade was to drive down the road where the blasts occurred. Luckily the bombs detonated prematurely and no one was hurt.

The Donetsk People’s Republic considers the attack a terrorist incident and will investigate who is behind it.

The Ukrainian regime has resorted to many ISIS style terrorist assassinations in Donbass. The most famous individuals killed in such targeted attacks were Donetsk were Lieutenant Colonel Arsen Pavlov known by his call sign Motorola and Commander Mikhail Tolstykh, known by his call sign Givi.

Motorola was killed in late 2016 by an explosive device in an elevator while arriving home while Givi was blown up months ago in his office.

It is well known that the fascist Ukrainian regime has long sought to assassinate Alexander Zakharchenko. With this terrorist attack coming so close to Victory Day, it is imperative that the Donetsk and Lugansk authorities remain on high alert.

