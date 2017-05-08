Ukrainian regime orders ‘cleansing’ of civilian populations in Donbass on eve of Victory Day

For Donetsk and Lugansk, Victory Day will be celebrated under a looming threat of war and terrorism from the fascist Kiev regime.

On the eve of Victory Day which is banned in Ukraine but will be celebrated widely in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Kiev regime’s neo-Nazi volunteer militia, The Azov Battalion has been ordered to ‘cleanse’ the civilian populations of Maryinka, and Krasnogorovka, two cities controlled by the forces loyal to the fascist junta.

Many people in these cities which are not far from Donetsk, look to the Donetsk People’s Republic for protection and are loyal to the political institutions of Donetsk.

Eduard Basurin of the Donetsk Operational Command has said the following,

“Our reconnaissance detected that the unit of the “Azov” regiment, which earlier had arrived in the area of Krasnogorovka and Maryinka, received the order to undertake the cleansing of the people, suspected in the assistance to the DPR in the given area”.

There is a grave danger that Kiev’s forces will attempt to commit an increasing number of atrocities on the days surrounding Victory Day.

Like ISIS and al-Qaeda who have frequently targeted Shi’a Muslim places of worship during holy festivals, the Ukrainian regime may try to disrupt life in Donetsk and Lugansk during an important commemorative season.

The worrying intelligence on the movements of the Avoz Battalion comes hours after Kiev’s forces fired 283 shells on Lugansk and over 630 on Donetsk.

On the 7th of May, the neo-Nazis in the Avoz Battalion marched through Berdyansk in a move clearly designed to elicit fear among the wider population.

While cities like Moscow, Sevastopol and Saint Petersburg will celebrate Victory Day in peace, for Donetsk and Lugansk, the celebrations continue during a time of war. In spite of this the Victory day parades throughout Donetsk and Lugansk will continue as planed.