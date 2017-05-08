Saudi Arabia threatens war on Iran. Iran offers strong response

The Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman has threatened that if Saudi Arabia comes to blows with Iran, the Wahhabi Kingdom will go to war inside Iran.

The Saudi Prince who is next in line for the throne said,

“We will not wait until the fight is inside Saudi Arabia and we will work so that the battle is on their side, inside Iran, not in Saudi Arabia”.

This is clearly an open threat of war against a nation who has not illegally invaded or occupied another state in its modern history.

Iran is also an important member of the Syrian led anti-terrorist coalition and is a party to the Astana Peace talks led by Russia. The Syrian Safe-Zone Memorandum which Iran is a signatory of, has been praised by the United Nations. Even the United States seems to be supportive of the Memorandum.

READ MORE: 5 reasons the Astana ‘safe zone’ Memorandum is good for Russia and Syria

By contrast, Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s biggest state sponsors of terrorism. Saudi Arabia is directly responsible for the funding of groups like Al-Qaeda and ISIS. Iran is the staunch opponent of Al-Qaeda and ISIS both on the battle field and in terms of ideology.

READ MORE: Wahhabi terrorism: the Saudi route to conquest

Iran did not take Saudi Arabia’s threats lightly.

Iranian Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan responded by reminding Saudi Arabia of who has the stronger and more loyal military force in the region. He told al-Manar news,

“We warn them against doing anything ignorant, but if they do something ignorant, we will leave nowhere untouched apart from (the holy cities of) Mecca and Medina”.

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia’s top cleric calls vocal music and cinema ‘a depravity’