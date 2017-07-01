KIEV MP: Donetsk Commander Motorola assassinated by Ukrainian regime

A member of the Ukrainian parliament has said that Donetsk Commander Motorola was executed on the orders of the Ukrainian regime, though he refused to name who issued the order.

Igor Mosiychuk, a member of Ukraine’s Rada (parliament) from the fascist Radial Party has given a television interview where he confirmed what many in Donetsk have long held to be true, that Commander Arsen Pavlov known by his call-sign Motorola was assassinated in a terrorist style bombing on the orders of the Ukrainian regime.

Mosiychuk told Channel 112 Ukraine,

“I’m saying that I accurately know, but I cannot name names, that Motorola was eliminated by Ukrainians. The cleansing by the Kremlin has no relation to it. I have said more than once that he was eliminated by Ukrainians. Of course, I cannot give names”.

Motorola was killed when a terrorist style IED was planted in the elevator in his apartment building. He died instantly on 16 October 2016.

Motorola’s equally renowned comrade, Commander Givi was assassinated in his office on the 8th of February, 2017.

Both men are widely regarded as heroes in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.