BREAKING: GOP Lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Articles of Impeachment on President Joe Biden

Freshman Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene filed articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden on Thursday.

She made the announcement on Twitter this afternoon.

Rep. Greene promised to file charges against the corrupt Democrat last week.

Today she fulfilled that commitment.

I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/mcwEEkKiHL — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021

TRENDING: In Text Messages, Biden Voters Already Regret Their Vote

IT’S TIME TO REMOVE JOE BIDEN AS PRESIDENT!

Here are Rep. Greene’s detailed charges against corrupt President Joe Biden.

Rep. Greene focused on Joe Biden’s pay-for-play scheme that was caught on video where he threatened Ukrainian leaders in order to protect his son Hunter Biden.

My statement on introducing Articles of Impeachment against President @JoeBiden: pic.twitter.com/1mq7QRBbTX

— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021

Referral link

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report