BOOM! Pam Bondi DROPS A MOAB ON DEMOCRATS, BIDEN CORRUPTION — Bondi Blows Up Burisma Scandal for All America to See – This was BRUTAL!

Pam Bondi took to the Senate Floor on Monday afternoon in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Former Florida Attorney General Bondi exposed the corrupt and nefarious actions by Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and the Burisma scandal.

Pam Bondi opened her testimony by mentioning the Democrats mentioned Burisma and Hunter Biden 400 times during their opening arguments last week.

THIS WAS BRUTAL!

And it was the FIRST TIME most of these Senators had heard about this corruption.

This was an amazing opening argument!

The liberal media was hoping to hide this from the American people!

Here is a timeline of the Biden-Burisma Scandal.

Western Free Press posted this timeline on the Biden Burisma scandal.

March 17, 2014 – Russia invades Crimean peninsula – annexes portion of Ukraine and regains access to deep water port in Black Sea with access to Mediterranean.

Joe Biden appointed to oversee Ukraine after Russia seizes Crimea [The Hill]

Early April 2014 – UK seizes $23 million in Bursima assets on money laundering charge when Burisma attempts to move the money to Cyprus.

Early April 2014 – Devon Archer (Yale roomate and business partner to Hunter Biden) meets with Joe Biden in White House one week before Archer joins board of Burisma. [The Hill]

April 18, 2014 – Hunter Biden appointed to board of directors of Burisma. Hunter and Archer receive payments Spring 2014-Fall 2015, totaling $3.1 million over 14 months, split between the two, with Hunter receiving $83K/month. [For background on Hunter’s other business dealings, including his lucrative China dealings while his father was in office and overseeing Chinese affairs, see Jim Geraghty’s comprehensive National Review timeline.]

April 22, 2014 – Biden travels to Ukraine and offers $50 million aid to Yatsenuk’s new government

Spring 2014 – Ukraine prosecutor Shokin opens investigation into Zlochevsky/Bursima at the request of UK; WSJ reports Zlochevsky was under investigation in a Ukrainian unlawful-enrichment probe and a separate Ukrainian into alleged abuse of power, forgery and embezzlement

January 2015 – UK closes Burisma investigation when Ukraine failed to produce requested documents by deadline; Ukraine’s Burisma investigation continues.

July 13, 2015 – Crowdstrike announces major investment by Google Capital (Google was the largest corporate donor to the Clinton campaign. Google Capital is owned by Alphabet, whose CEO Eric Schmitds strongly supported the Clinton campaign.) Other investors include Warburg Pincus, whose president, Timothy Geithner, worked for the Clinton and Obama administrations. [Washington Times]

August 2015 – Joe Biden polling high for 2016 presidential election

Fall 2015 – Hunter Biden stops receiving Burisma payments

October 2015 – Biden drops out of 2016 race [allegations are that the NY Times had begun investigating the Biden-Ukraine scandal by this time]

December 7, 2015 – Wall Street Journal publishes Biden exposé, “Ukrainians See Conflict in Biden’s Anticorruption Message”

December 9, 2015 – NY Times publishes Biden exposé, “Joe Biden, His Son and the Case Against a Ukrainian Oligarch”

February 2015 – Shokin returns to Ukraine prosecutor’s position

March 2016 – Just days before the Shokin firing, BlueStar Strategies rep. Sally Painter met with Ukraine embassy official in D.C. to seek a meeting with the prosecutor’s office around the time of Joe’s upcoming visit, and was told to wait until the following week. Burisma’s accounting records show payments to BlueStar. [The Hill]

March 29, 2016 – The day Shokin’s firing is announced, Burisma’s legal defense rep. John Buretta (former U.S. Assistant Attorney General under Holder) calls to ask to speak to interim prosecutor Sevruk, but was denied according to Ukraine prosecutor’s memo.

April 6, 2016 – 2 BlueStar reps. Sally Painter and Karen Tramontano (formerly with the Clinton administration) and Burisma legal defense Buretta obtain meeting with interim Ukraine prosecutor Sevruk. They apologize “for the dissemination of false information by U.S. representatives and public figures on the activities of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine in regards to the investigation of criminal activities of Zlochevsky” and offer to set up DC meeting for new Ukraine prosecutor. [Ukraine prosecutor Sevruk’s memo]

New Ukraine prosecutor Lutsenko scales back Burisma investigation to tax evasion.

Summer 2016 – DNC hires Crowdstrike to investigate server breech; Crowdstrike identifies Russia as perpetrator. The DNC paid Crowdstrike more than $400,000 during 2016. [Washington Times]

November 2016 – Trump wins presidential election

January 2017 – Joe Biden visits Ukraine 10 days before Trump takes office.

January 2017 – Burisma investigation resolved in Ukraine days before Trump’s inauguration, and just after Burisma pays UAH 180 million (a few million U.S.$) back taxes [critics suggest this was a payoff to close the case]

January 2017 – Burisma signs cooperative agreement with Atlantic Council to sponsor their Eurasia Center [Kyiv Post] Crowdstrike cofounder Dmitri Alperovich is a senior fellow with Atlantic Council. The Atlantic Council is hawkish on Russia. In addition to funding from Burisma, it receives funding from the George Soros Open Society Foundation and Ukrainian billionaire who also donated millions to the Clinton Foundation, Viktor Pinchuk. [Daily Caller]

January 20, 2017 – Donald Trump inauguration

Feb. 1, 2017 – Kyiv Post publishes interview with Buretta in which he details timeline of Burisma investigation, saying Ukraine investigation began Aug. 2014 and was open for two years, and contradicting Joe Biden’s claim that the Burisma investigation was over when he demanded Ukraine prosecutor’s firing.

December 2017 – Crowdstrike issues report claiming Russia hacked Ukraine artillery app, and uses the findings to buttress its findings that Russia hacked the DNC servers. The International Institute for Strategic Studies disputes Crowdstrike’s Ukraine hack claim, however, and Crowdstrike subsequently revises and retracts part of its report according to the Voice of America.

January 2018 – Biden describes, at a Council on Foreign Relations event, his threat to withhold $1 billion in aid to Ukraine unless prosecutor Shokin is fired

May 24, 2018 – Intelligence Community Inspector General alters Disclosure of Urgent Complaint “whistleblower” policy (but not the form) to allow second-hand information. ICIG Press Release [The form stated “The [Intelligence Community Inspector General] cannot transmit information via the ICPWA based on an employee’s second-hand knowledge of wrongdoing,” under the bolded heading “FIRST-HAND INFORMATION REQUIRED.” The Federalist]

Summer 2018 – Ukraine begins trying to alert DOJ to possible ethics violations and pro-Clinton election meddling by Democrats in Ukraine. [The Hill]

