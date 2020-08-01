in Latest, Video

BOOM! Ghislaine Maxwell, unsealed court records (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 615.

Via Zerohedge… (https://www.zerohedge.com/political/here-are-top-highlights-ghislaine-maxwells-unsealed-court-records)…

Dozens of exhibits related to Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein were unsealed Thursday evening, providing insight into allegations against the financier and his purported ‘madam,’ as well as other high-profile individuals, including Bill Clinton, Alan Dershowitz and several other people whose names one can only guess (and the internet has).

The documents, related to a 2015 civil defamation lawsuit against Maxwell by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, were ordered to be released on July 23 by US District Judge Loretta Preska – which also included flight logs from Epstein’s private jets, as well as police reports from the multiple locations where Epstein maintained residences.

SteveK9
SteveK9
August 1, 2020

More likely Mossad/CIA TOLD the FBI to leave Epstein alone?

Open Letter: Refuting Politifact’s “fact check”