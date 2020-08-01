Trump pulls thousands of US troops out of Germany (Video)

Even amid national crisis and deep polarization, there remains one bipartisan establishment pledge: that the US military presence abroad must continue — forever.
Witness the reaction to President Trump’s recent decision to redeploy nearly 12,000 troops away from Germany. “A serious error,” warned GOP Rep. Liz Cheney. Sen. Mitt Romney had a hawkish fit. Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen alleged that only the Kremlin would cheer such a move.
She apparently hasn’t examined polls showing a plurality of Germans want the troops gone — and, more tellingly, that the vast majority, nearly 80 percent in some surveys, would prefer Berlin to stay neutral or even side with Russia in a hypothetical US-Russian conflict.
Why would she care what they want? They’re only Germans. American politicians don’t even care what US voters want.
As for “siding with Russia” – well, that’s what the troops are there to prevent, isn’t it?
The German people have wanted the American troops out of Germany for a very long time. I also do not think that many American people pay much attention to whether the troops leave or stay in Germany or anywhere else in Europe. Trump still has not proved to the American voters that he is a leader and will be strong enough to pull troops out of Syria and Afghanistan. He has become the “master of sanctions” where he should be working with other countries to solve the pandemic and economical issues that are most important to the American Voters. Trump… Read more »