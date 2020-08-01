Trump pulls thousands of US troops out of Germany (Video)

Via NY Post ()…

Even amid national crisis and deep polarization, there remains one bipartisan establishment pledge: that the US military presence abroad must continue — forever.

Witness the reaction to President Trump’s recent decision to redeploy nearly 12,000 troops away from Germany. “A serious error,” warned GOP Rep. Liz Cheney. Sen. Mitt Romney had a hawkish fit. Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen alleged that only the Kremlin would cheer such a move.

She apparently hasn’t examined polls showing a plurality of Germans want the troops gone — and, more tellingly, that the vast majority, nearly 80 percent in some surveys, would prefer Berlin to stay neutral or even side with Russia in a hypothetical US-Russian conflict.

