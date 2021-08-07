Bombshell – Bioweapon Graphene Oxide Poison In The Shots. The Boosters Will Eventually Kill You.

Stew Peters With Karen Kingston – Former Pfizer Employee Confirms Poison in COVID ‘Kill Shot’
Credit to Stew Peters DEADLY SHOTS! Former Pfizer Employee Confirms Poison in COVID ‘Vaccine’ EXCLUSIVE! Karen Kingston, a former Pfizer employee and current analyst for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, came forward with indis…
Patent of graphene oxide use in Covid-19 vaccine by China. There is a conspiracy.
Whistleblower Karen Kingston is courage personified.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.