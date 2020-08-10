in Latest, Video

Bill Maher admits Bill Clinton could have gone to Epstein Island

50 Views 1 Comment


5 1 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Trending Politics

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Browse and manage your votes from your Member Profile Page

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Craig Watson
Craig Watson
August 10, 2020

Maher is out of it. I have photos of Clington on Epstein Rapestind with Epstein. Millions have these photos that have been published online besides me. Where the heck Maher? Way behind the 8-ball, just one more clueless MSM big mouth pundit loser.

0
Reply

Germany Wirecard fraud scandal morphs into OPCW rogue spy mystery (Video)

Senator Lindsey Graham With Maria Bartiromo