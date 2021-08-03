Bill Gates Conspiracy

Bill Gates deleted documentary Bill Gates deleted documentary

source

Our biggest threat is our corrupted governments, corrupted by the NWO billionaires, who are posing as philanthropists “helping humanity”. Bill Gates received a marketing makeover, just like Rockefeller, by creating a foundation. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is an evil organization providing dark money to further Bill Gates’ NWO eugenics. It isn’t just Bill Gates, there are many foundations that have been set up to direct NWO dark money. The Obama’s, the Clintons, Warren Buffet, Soros’ Open Society Foundations, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative are all vehicles of dark money with dark aims. The Zuckerberg organization is set up as a philanthropcapital LLC.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is not a charitable trust or a private foundation but a limited liability company, and is therefore not a tax-exempt organization as many philanthropies are. As an LLC, the organization has more flexibility in how it addresses its goals, and can invest in for-profit startup companies,[28][29] can spend money on advocacy initiatives and lobbying,[28][30] can make political donations,[28][30][31] does not have to disclose the pay of its top five executives[30] and has fewer other transparency requirements compared to a charitable trust.[28][29][30][31] Under this legal structure, as Forbes wrote it, “Zuckerberg will still control the Facebook shares owned by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative”.[30][31]

The Buffet Foundation invests heavily in reproductive health and family planning grants across the world, including substantial investments in abortion and contraceptives. Warren Buffett’s intention was originally to leave 99% of his estate to the Buffett Foundation, but in June 2006 he announced that he would give 85% of his wealth to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation instead. Buffett stated that he changed his mind because he has grown to admire Gates’s foundation over the years; he believed that the Gates Foundation would be able to use his money effectively because it was already scaled-up.

Bill Gates imagines that he is the savior of the world, its environment and resources, but the means he wants to use to save the world is to reduce the world’s population down to the idea of that spelled out upon the Georgia Guidestones. Also, he imagines that if he can convince us that the world is heading into global warming, when science for decades coming up to now has said that we were heading into a period of global cooling, Bill Gates knows that if he can cool the world down in advance of this event, then the resultant cooling will be enough to gradually cause crops to fail and create mass starvation. And to prepare for this he has his Svalbard Global Seed Vault to store seed away for use when he and his minions come crawling out from their bunkers. However his greatest idea has been to vaccinate the largest populations of the world to control their growth. And now his grand architect plan is to deceive the world into fearing a virus that has a 99% recovery rate.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report