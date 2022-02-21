Bill Clinton’s Involvement/Knowledge of Epstein-Maxwell’s Criminality Must be Exposed

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The blackmail element regarding heinous Elites and perverse convicted criminals Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell is of course very real. When this affair began however, it appears that these very wealthy and perverse persons, Epstein-Maxwell, were involved in initiating the very rich and powerful into their own private club, rather than exposing Elites to an apparent blackmail opportunity.

It’s interesting that Epstein-Maxwell employed Elite tactics of the Illuminati, to snag Elites into this dark world of exploitation. We know that exploitation, perversity, and evil is what most (if not all) Elites are about. And it’s important to see the matter of Bill Clinton’s apparent involvement or knowledge of these crimes resurrected.

Clinton flew on at least twenty-six flights on the Lolita Express Link: https://slaynews.com/news/full-details-released-of-bill-clintons-26-flights-on-jeffrey-epsteins-jet/ and visited Epstein’s island as a matter of fact. I believe Bill Clinton is being protected at some very high level. Clinton was prima facie involved in this exploitation somehow — or at least knew about it — and that culpability must be exposed.

In my opinion, Hillary Clinton has been made dangerously psychotic by knowledge about what her husband was involved in, or knew about, regarding Epstein-Maxwell’s proven crimes. The foregoing is an assumption. But it’s a fair one, ie that Hillary Clinton has or had some knowledge via her husband, about what occurred on Epstein’s island and on the Lolita Express.

If so, for Hillary Clinton to remain silent implicates her regarding that knowledge (of such crimes). Hillary Clinton has not revealed that knowledge, which, if truly known, would make her an accomplice to a criminal conspiracy to keep silent about crimes that occurred on Epstein’s island and the Lolita Express.

Ultimately of course the blackmail element matters; interestingly and fortunately, a victim of Epstein-Maxwell’s perversity and criminality was able to turn legal tables versus Prince Andrew, to benefit her at least financially, while the emotional and personal harm to her cannot be fully understood by those who have not experienced it.

