Biden’s Iran policy drifts towards disaster

Reviving Iran deal is ‘most urgent’ priority, says EU’s Josep Borrell

Top EU foreign policy official Josep Borrell has called reviving the Iran nuclear deal “the most urgent and important” diplomatic priority in US-European relations, saying that bringing both Washington and Tehran back into compliance with the pact is “going to be possible”.

