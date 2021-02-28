Reckless Obama-Biden $1.9 Trillion Stimulus: All About Trump
Redlining: US Economy Growing At Fastest Pace On Record, Goldman Finds
In February, the US economy hit escape velocity. When does the hangover come?
While debate rages whether the overheating of the US economy will is transitory – and thus any burst in inflation can be ignored as it will quickly reverse – or the strength will be permanent (resulting in the well-known concerns that the Fed is now woefully behind the curve), Goldman today has updated its proprietary Goldman Sachs Analyst Index (GSAI) which provides a snapshot perspective on the US economy (and thus differs from the BEA’s GDP measure which is an average look at output over a period of time), and finds that it just hit an all time high.
