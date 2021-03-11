Biden’s crisis at the southern border pushes US towards domestic disaster
The Duran: Episode 910
The Emerging Existential Crisis at the Border
The Emerging Existential Crisis at the Border
Among the recent border-crossers, who are transported by bus to detention centers, where they remain for 72 hours and then are released to travel where they wish, many are carrying the coronavirus. Thus, what’s shaping up on the border is not only a national security crisis but a national survival crisis.
#SouthernBorder #Biden #immigration #TheDuran
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
one of the best –all the points AM makes: about hispanic voters hating que jumpers for example — the free movement of labor depresses wages and is, as AM also points out, an imperialistic policy which deprives the ‘3rd world’ of all sorts of talent and energy — this is a middle class policy supported by the metropolitan liberals because they don’t bear the costs of endless immigration and it allows them, through cheap labor to benefit while maintaing the pretence they are still middle class. You must not fall for the ‘don’t speak of this’ dictate. There is a… Read more »
Start generating extra cash online from hom emore than $22k by doing very easy work just in spare time. Last month i have got paid $22745 from this easy home job. Join this job right now and make more cash every month online. Just follow web link here to get started.
Open This Website…… http://www.hitprofit1.com
Progressivism is a form of insanity. Insane people are unable to deal with facts and predict consequences. Like insane people progressives are enchanted by the ideas whirling round in their own heads. They dance to a tune of their own making. While refusing migrants entry to the USA is described as an infringement of human rights, it seems that the life and well being of American citizens means absolutely nothing. Loss of jobs and lowering of wages because the job market is flooded with cheap labour of those who don’t pay taxes and will work for far less than Americans.
The effeminate Ruling Class of the western countries facilitates the ‘migrant’ alien relocation chaos and contamination so that they may remain in uncontested control. The popularity of Trump, Farage, Xi, Orban and Putin scares them.