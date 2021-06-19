We noted in an earlier piece, called “President Putin’s Masterstroke” that the Russian leader completely vaulted over all the hoops preventing him from doing his own messaging. Giving a press conference without the presence of Imposter Joe by his side, Mr. Putin had free rein to answer any way he pleased.

Thank God, he actually answered questions quite honestly.

This threw the Western media into a further uproar, because the “Russia is always bad” narrative is so precious to them that they had nowhere to go except to start defending Joe Biden as though he were actually being a President. Think of this, and see for yourself as Mike “Warmonger” Pompeo, President Trump’s Secretary of State, actually finds himself so beholden to the “Putin is evil” narrative that he starts talking about Biden as though he really were the President, and really a president worthy of defending.

“He is a trained KGB officer, for sure, and the way he responded, there is a lot to unpack,… it also highlights how important it would have been to have [Imposter] Biden standing next to him…”

Really, as though Biden could truly hold Vladimir Putin in check?

Had Biden been there, I propose that it would have been a rhetorical bloodbath, because everything President Putin said about the problems in the United States is true, and the guy that is making it all possible would have been standing right there for the whole world to see.

Perhaps Biden’s handlers are a little bit smarter than we give them credit for.

That is apparently made all the more evident because Joe did the equivalent of telling the enemy exactly where TO strike, and the media did not report it this way.

Fox News has a piece called Biden’s ‘off-limits’ list for Russian cyberattacks criticized as ‘green light’ to target everything else.

One has to wonder at Fox – what on earth is going on there? This headline completely misses the point. If President Putin really is such a dangerous adversary, giving him a list saying “you are not allowed to strike these sixteen establishments” is like saying “Hey, Vlad; this is how you can really hurt us the worst. Hit these, and you win!”

Let’s look at the list (this is taken from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA’s website):

Aside from the fact that this information is publicly available, one wonders why Joe Biden wasn’t arrested right then and there by the FBI for treason against his own country. After all this is like as if the American forces sent full-size 11×14″ photos of Pearl Harbor to Emperor Hirohito in December, 1941, with a message of “don’t bomb here” attached.

Stupid!

The Fox piece and many other corresponding pieces are all marching in lockstep, saying that “telling Putin where he isn’t ‘allowed’ to strike means he is ‘allowed’ to strike anywhere else, or even everywhere else.

Technically, that is true, but in an amazing whiff, the networks missed the point. If we are in a war with another power, we do not expose our “weaknesses” to that power. Right? Isn’t that how it is supposed to work?

The Russian government must be laughing its collective you-know-what off at Joe Biden right now. And, they should. President Putin did not even have to try in order for Joe Biden to play liberal wimpy and humiliate himself. This is how he operates! Especially now when he is unable to think.

It is a good thing that President Putin has no ambition against the United States. He seems content with telling the truth about the state our nation is actually in, and he got an international pulpit, with the whole world’d attention, to say what he sees, such as this gem, lifted from the transcript of the press conference he gave, done without going to his safe space to stew for hours and hours…:

“… It’s quite clear that, like the United States back in the thirties, we’ve labeled them as foreign agents but we haven’t banned them. I mean, they can operate all right. If you are labeled as a foreign agent, that does not preclude you from operating in the country. Well, if it’s an extremist organization, that’s a whole different story. The organization in question, publicly, has called for riots and public disorder. It has openly instructed people in how to make Molotov cocktails so to use them against law enforcement. It called for the participation of underaged persons in riots. America has just recently went through a grievous chain of events after a certain African-American individual was killed and an entire movement, the Black Lives Matter movement, appeared. I’m not going to go into details, I will spare you of them. But we’ve seen programs, we have seen looting and violations and riots. We sympathize with the Americans but we do not want for the same thing to happen on Russian soil, and we’ll do anything possible to prevent this. And it’s not about me fearing anything. If you want to think that… All right. About my opponents being jailed or imprisoned. People went into US Congress with political demands. 400 people now facing criminal charges. They are facing prison terms of up to 20, maybe 25 years. They are called homegrown terrorists. They are being accused of many other things. 70 people were arrested right there on the spot, 30 of them are still arrested. On what grounds? Not quite clear. I mean, none of the official authorities from the States are informing us about it, so we don’t know that. One of the participants, a woman, was shot dead on the spot. She was not threatening with anything.

I am glad that President Putin cares about Ashli Babbitt enough to bring this very mysterious murder up. He is right on all of these things. Yet, the American press took offense because it was Putin saying it. What difference does it make who says it. What about where we are going wrong? And finally, President Putin summarizes the whole foundation of his own domestic policy set in Russia:

Why am I bringing this up? Many people are facing the same things as we do. And I am stressing this. We are sympathizing with the United States, but we do not want the same thing repeating here. A couple more questions, please.

