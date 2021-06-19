in Latest, Video

Revolver News: Unindicted Co-Conspirators raises questions for FBI 1/6 events

The Duran: Episode 1008

Unindicted Co-Conspirators in 1/6 Cases Raise Disturbing Questions of Federal Foreknowledge

CHECK OUT THE NEWS FEED – FOLLOW US ON GAB – CHECK OUT THE MERCH STORE Of all the questions asked, words spoken, and ink spilled on the so-called “Capitol Siege” of January 6, 2021, none hold the key to the entire event quite like what Sen. Amy Klobuchar asked of Christopher Wray.

Brokenspine66
June 19, 2021
Why I’m NOT surprised?

Brokenspine66
Reply to  Brokenspine66
June 19, 2021

The UK Regime has legalized rape, murder & torture by undercover police.

