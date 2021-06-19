in Latest, Video

Biden meets Erdogan. Turkey will keep S-400s

212 Views

Biden meets Erdogan. Turkey will keep S-400s
The Duran: Episode 1009

Erdogan says he told Biden Turkey is not shifting on S-400s

Erdogan says he told Biden Turkey is not shifting on S-400s | Cyprus Mail

President Tayyip Erdogan said he had told U.S. President Joe Biden at their first meeting that Turkey would not change its stance on its Russian S-400 missile defences over which Washington sanctioned Ankara, state media reported on Thursday. Biden and Erdogan sounded upbeat after their face-to-face talks on Monday, although…

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The Duran

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Revolver News: Unindicted Co-Conspirators raises questions for FBI 1/6 events

Endgame in Syria as US, Russia, Turkey Negotiate End of Syrian War