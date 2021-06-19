in Latest, Video

Endgame in Syria as US, Russia, Turkey Negotiate End of Syrian War

Turkey wild card in US-Russia conflict over Syria aid

Turkey wild card in US-Russia conflict over Syria aid

Although humanitarian aid to Syria was hardly a top agenda item during President Joe Biden’s Europe tour, Washington has signaled that it might be ready for some sort of position shift over the matter, which remains a top priority for the Biden administration’s Syria policy.

Alexander Mercouris

jodi1
jodi1
June 19, 2021
Let us hope that this is the beginning of a real peace in the middle east…..next stop let it be Libya, Yemen and Iraq, etc.

