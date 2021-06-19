China and EU fight over Digital Passport travel restrictions
****News Topic 448*****
Beijing Retaliates After EU Excludes China-Made Vax From Digital ‘Passport’
Beijing Retaliates After EU Excludes China-Made Vaccines From Digital COVID ‘Passport’
Authored by Alex Wu via The Epoch Times, The European Union will start its “EU Digital Covid Certificate” program on July 1, after the tool to streamline information about a traveler’s COVID-19 status was approved by the EU Parliament on June 9. China-made vaccines are not recognized by the program, as is the case with the Russia-made vaccines.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.