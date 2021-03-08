Biden White House power vacuum, leadership vacuum
The Duran: Episode 906
Promoting democracy abroad ‘by example’ at home: Biden administration outlines top foreign policy priorities
By Nebojsa Malic, senior writer at RT US Secretary of State Antony Blinken outlined the urgent priorities of US foreign policy, arguing that American prosperity at home depends on global leadership, promotion of democracy and protecting the world order from China.
