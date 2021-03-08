in Latest, Video

Biden White House power vacuum, leadership vacuum

Biden White House power vacuum, leadership vacuum

The Duran: Episode 906

Promoting democracy abroad ‘by example’ at home: Biden administration outlines top foreign policy priorities

Promoting democracy abroad ‘by example’ at home: Biden administration outlines top foreign policy priorities

By Nebojsa Malic, senior writer at RT US Secretary of State Antony Blinken outlined the urgent priorities of US foreign policy, arguing that American prosperity at home depends on global leadership, promotion of democracy and protecting the world order from China.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The Durankamala harrisBiden

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Biden live feed cut again. Pelosi changes "open sesame" magic word