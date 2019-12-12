Biden signals to aides that he would serve only a single term

Advisers weigh the merits of a one-term pledge by the 77-year-old former vice president.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s top advisers and prominent Democrats outside the Biden campaign have recently revived a long-running debate whether Biden should publicly pledge to serve only one term, with Biden himself signaling to aides that he would serve only a single term.

While the option of making a public pledge remains available, Biden has for now settled on an alternative strategy: quietly indicating that he will almost certainly not run for a second term while declining to make a promise that he and his advisers fear could turn him into a lame duck and sap him of his political capital

https://www.politico.com/news/2019/12/11/biden-single-term-082129

