Biden Opens The Southern Border To The Brazilian Covid Virus Strain

Mixed message: Biden touts progress on COVID-19 while CDC chief warns of ‘impending doom’ “I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom…” says CDC chief

source

The CDC Chief is following in Cuomo’s Covid acting career, will she be the next next Emmy Award Winner?

“I’m going to pause here, I’m going to lose the script, and I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom,” Walensky also said. “We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope, but right now I’m scared.”

Lose the script, really? She then continues to read the teleprompt, inserting a wobble in her voice! Very poor acting, very sad… but I am sure the corrupt media will give her an Emmy award.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is ignoring the crisis on the border. Instead, Dementia Joe is welcoming Covid carriers across the Mexican border with open arms then flying them or busing them all around the country to spread the virus.

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) shared his experience during a tour at the U.S. southern border last week, lamenting the gravity of the crisis caused by a significant rise in illegal border crossings, particularly from unaccompanied minors.

Lankford was one of the 19 senators who visited the U.S.-Mexico border and facilities housing unaccompanied minors to see firsthand the extent of the illegal immigration crisis. The Oklahoma senator documented what he saw in several videos and social media posts in an attempt to shed some light on the situation, given that open media access has not been readily granted by the administration.

“This is absolutely an open border situation,” Lankford said in one of his videos. “Anyone who wants to come in from any country in the world, if you walk onto this bridge here in McAllen, Texas, on the Mexico side of it and get here, and you pay the cartels—to actually come up to this area so the cartels, make you pay a fee to come here on the Mexico side—then they come in here, and they’re all released.

“So no matter what your background is, no matter who you are, if you come through this spot right here, you’re going to be released. This is what open borders really look like. This is why this is a problem,” he added.

Recent photos of the detention facilities provided by CBP, lawmakers, and non-profits show children sleeping in crowded conditions on floor mats, and in some cases on the floor. Other photos show very young children sleeping on mats or playing in a playpen.

A border patrol agent who spoke to The Epoch Times on the condition of anonymity described the conditions as being unhygienic and conducive to diseases, including COVID-19.

“Any diseases that are in there, it’s being kept in there like a petri dish. The smell is overwhelming,” the agent said, describing the conditions in a facility in south Texas.

Republican lawmakers have argued that the burgeoning crisis is a result of President Joe Biden’s decision to overturn several Trump-era immigration policies that saw the flow of illegal border crossings curbed. This included his predecessor’s cornerstone Migrant Protection Protocol, which effectively ended the problematic “catch and release” policy, significantly stemming the surge of illegal immigrants seen at the southern border in 2019.

In a return to the Obama-era policies that facilitate “catch-and-release,” the Biden administration is again releasing unaccompanied minors into the country. The lawmakers argue that Biden’s act has been interpreted as a signal to prospective migrants to travel to the United States.

The CDC Chief should cry directly to Biden, who is causing crisis after crisis in the US, including Covid, human trafficking, economic, law and order crisis. Psaki thinks that they will solve the border crisis, “circumstance” according to Psaki, by handing out a comic book that has been out of print since 2018…

One of the dumbest things she tried to argue, after basically saying they were not turning kids away, was that they were ‘advertising’ to tell the people not to come on Facebook and Instagram, that they even had invested in time in a “comic book and an animated show” telling people not to come. Usual Psaki verbal diarrhea!

You just can’t make this stuff up!

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report