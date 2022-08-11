The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

My mentor, my spiritual father (a tradition we have in the Orthodox Church, of an elder who guides our lives) – says that the victory belongs to God, that we know who wins in the end. But he also says that there is always a limit set upon evil before good begins to push it back.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is not evil by nature, but it has certainly been astonishing how this former comedic actor, famous in both Russia and Ukraine, has exhibited enormous hatred and vitriol against not only President Putin (that is nothing special; a lot of people like hating on Putin), but against Russia and her people directly.

That is kind of like telling your audience of devoted fans, “I hate every single one of you. Please go to hell, and if you need directions, I will happily supply them.”

Yet, that is what President Zelensky just did. On a site called Andrew Korybko’s Newsletter we see this laid out:

A lot of folks are talking about Zelensky’s proposal that he shared with the Washington Post in a recent interview about banning all Russians from visiting the West. It’s indisputably the epitome of fascism since it seeks to collectively punish an entire people for their authorities’ foreign policy, but there’s also a bit more to it as revealed by the Ukrainian leader himself. He slipped during the interview by admitting that “This is the only way to influence Putin” after having explained how he imagines the Russian people to react to this potential ban. It’s very strongly implied that he expects them to initiate a Color Revolution to overthrow President Putin. Never mind that this outcome is nothing but political fantasy, the point to pay attention to is his meddling motivations for proposing a complete ban on Russians visiting the West. The US-led Western Mainstream Media (MSM) has incessantly spewed conspiracy theories from 2016 onward alleging that Moscow’s the one meddling in the West, including most recently through the US’ Uhuru Movement, yet that same declining unipolar hegemony’s Eastern European proxy is now openly admitting that he wants to meddle in Russia through his proposed means for the purpose of carrying out regime change there. The hypocrisy is stunning but obviously won’t be called out by the MSM.

Andrew is correct, and I could not possibly have said it better.

The West has been complicit in such thinking. Imposter Joe effectively put the kobosh on Russian travel to the USA last fall, when he issued an order requiring that all foreigners entering the US are to be obedient to this:

You must be fully vaccinated with the primary series of an accepted COVID-19 vaccine to travel to the United States by plane if you are a non-U.S. citizen, non-U.S. immigrant (not a U.S. citizen, U.S. national, lawful permanent resident, or traveling to the United States on an immigrant visa). Only limited exceptions apply. (from the CDC site)

The key term is “accepted” vaccine. Russia developed a COVID vaccine before any other nation. Their Sputnik V is NOT accepted in the US, though Chinese Vaccines ARE accepted in the US. (Thanks, Hunter!)

This order almost eliminated the possibility of travel to the US for the normally 200,000 Russian nationals who come here (I am in the US right now) every year. Since the American retinue of killer-drugs… er… vaccines is not available in the Russian Federation, a Russian wanting to come to the States has to get it from some third country. Serbia has been a middle-ground nation for some Russians, but this is expensive, obviously, requiring either a two-week plus stay in Serbia or two trips. Further, if they already have vaccination in Russia, they are getting a SECOND dose of Dr. Evil’s Secret Mutant Formula, and maybe more.

Joe Biden’t proclamation was not met with outcry in the US because the narrative about Russia had long been in place – that Russia is a terrible place, because… Putin.

President Zelensky just tried to capitalize on this existing narrative, but he went too far. The West ain’t buying it.

In my own video series, available on the Duran, I note that the general attitude about Zelensky is quite distant from “the wonderful patriot who is fighting for freedom and democracy.” This narrative, even though Fox News has been a huge promoter of it, seems to have fallen flat. Mr. Zelensky’s optics are getting old, and local pressures in the US with massive inflation (the most recent report is and annualized 8.4%, down from 9.1% the month before), extremely high fuel and food prices, and a general sense of “Biden is a fool and we have a problem” – these factors have been more important to many Americans, and Mr. Green Futbolko is becoming more and more like the evil dwarf jumping up and down screaming for attention.

It isn’t so much that American people are falling in love with Putin. Far from it. Opinions about him have not changed appreciably – those who think he is the devil now probably thought so last year and ten years ago, while those who really like him now, also liked him long ago. So, it isn’t that.

But we are getting tired of the clown show, a very deadly clown show, to be sure, but this clown show has already cost us over 44 billion dollars and all that happens is Ukraine loses and Zelensky demands more money, more weapons.

The game is up.

Andrew wrote some more that should be shown here (some emphases mine):

Nonetheless, those Westerners who are gradually waking up – and to a certain extent largely because the MSM itself has recently started exposing some of Kiev’s unsavory aspects like Amnesty International, CBS News, The Guardian, and CNN did last week – will be able to read through the lines and discern the double standards at play. After all, Gallup’s latest poll proved that literally only 1% of Americans consider Russia to be their country’s “most important problem”, which proves that all the brainwashing hasn’t had any long-term effect and most likely was counterproductive in hindsight. Therefore, only a radical fringe minority of Americans will probably support Zelensky’s proposal. The vast majority, meanwhile, are expected to either not even care or to perhaps even be passionately against this discriminatory policy. Although they’re practically powerless to influence their leaders since elected representatives have no accountability to their constituents until the next elections (and even then the so-called “uniparty” usually ensures that people pretty much only have a choice between bad and worse), it’s still important to note the growing divide between the government and the governed. This aligns with the tactical axis of the “Great Bifurcation” related to the fierce friction between the elite and populists, which President Putin predicted in June could soon lead to elite change in the West. The brazenness of Zelensky’s hypocrisy in condemning alleged Russian meddling in his country but then openly calling for meddling inside Russia itself through the banning of its nationals from the West for the purpose of provoking a Color Revolution against President Putin is yet another bridge too far for the average Westerner to accept. The Ukrainian leader is less popular than ever nowadays due to his patrons’ taxpayers becoming upset at how ungrateful he is for the tens of billions of dollars in support that their governments have provided him after he told Americans that his country should be more important to them than their own and then exposed his elite life through his Vogue photoshoot. Overall, Zelensky seems incapable of reading the room and realizing that everything that he’s done lately works against his own interests in the sphere of Western public opinion. He seems to think that he can flaunt his extravagant life of luxury in their taxpayers’ faces after receiving tens of billions of dollars from them, demand that his country be more important to them than their own, and now hypocritically tell their governments to do what he wants in order to meddle in Russia’s affairs, all without being seen as the megalomanic that he truly is. The Western people are getting fed up with him and now longer regard this literal comedian as funny, but as an offensive joke that’s costing them billions.

Again, Andrew says it in the best way. Bravo!

Mr. Zelensky is BECOME the Clown World. It doesn’t get any better than this.

