The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Biden in Colombia? FTX crypto donations. UK and Greece blame crisis on Putin. U/1
Topic 773
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Let’s do it the way Duran system doesn’t stop it, means NO links. No surprises here Kyriakos Mitsotakis Prime Minister of Greece World Economic Forum Member of: WEF/Global Leaders for Tomorrow/2003WEF/Annual Meeting/2020Interests: Great Reset Double Bilderberger politician active in discriminating against non-recipients of COVID injections. Kyriakos Mitsotakis collaborated in imposing a COVID lockdown which he did not himself keep. In February 2021* he was an early proponent of “vaccine passports”, and in November 2021 he was using them to restrict the rights of those who declined COVID injections. Greek PM Mitsotakis in a video conference call with Klaus Schwab’s Great Reset on his… Read more »