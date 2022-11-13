The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Preparing for a long grind
The Duran: Episode 1434
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
” Why has Russia not used it’s top weapons “? I think Putin dosen’t want to upset his Partners In the west too much. This conflict could have been done and dusted a long time ago, there by saving lives on both sides, now it seems like this SMO will go on forever, unless Putin and those around him decide to let the military get on with the job they are built for.