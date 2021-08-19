in Latest, Video

Biden confused & angry as he fields softball questions from ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos

Biden Snaps In Interview When Asked About ‘Afghans Falling’ From Airplanes

It’s little wonder why Biden keeps briskly walking away from the podium after he gives scripted remarks to the press on the Afghan fiasco while taking no questions. The White House did try to control the situation by having the president sit down with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Wednesday to discuss the utterly botched and chaotic evacuation efforts in Kabul still unfolding.

