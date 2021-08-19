Trudeau wants a mandate. Snap elections called in Canada
Canada’s Trudeau triggers snap election in push for majority
Canadians will go to the polls on September 20, as Justin Trudeau’s Liberals seek a renewed majority in parliament. Montreal, Canada – Canadians will be heading to the polls next month, two years earlier than scheduled, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau triggered a snap election on Sunday after weeks of speculation that a vote was coming.
Montreal Protests:
See: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxtuBaLAL5Y
