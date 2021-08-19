US Freezes Afghanistan Reserves, Threatens Economic Crisis. Russia Works to Establish New Government
The situation in Afghanistan will top the agenda of one of the next meetings of the Security Council, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said. He emphasized that the priority task now is to ensure control over migration flows and protect the region against terrorists infiltrating it as refugees as well as against arms and drug trafficking.
MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. There are no preconditions for Russia’s military presence in Afghanistan and the situation in this country must be settled by means of a peaceful dialogue, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev told Izvestia daily. “There are no preconditions [for Russian military presence in Afghanistan],” he said.
