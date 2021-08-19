in Latest, Video

Chaos, demoralisation and Afghanistan

Pentagon Admits Taliban Has Billions In US Weapons; Biden Has Yet To Speak To Any World Leaders Since Fall Of Kabul

“We don’t have a complete picture, obviously, of where every article of defense materials has gone but certainly, a fair amount of it has fallen into the hands of the Taliban, and obviously, we don’t have a sense that they are going to readily hand it over to us at the airport.”

Alex Christoforou

Helga I. Fellay
Helga I. Fellay
August 19, 2021

It seems to me Slow Joe is earning an A+ for his performance from the New World Order gurus. He seems to be following every one of their commands as ordered.

1
Reply

