Chaos, demoralisation and Afghanistan
****News Topic 527*****
Pentagon Admits Taliban Has Billions In US Weapons; Biden Has Yet To Speak To Any World Leaders Since Fall Of Kabul
Pentagon Admits Taliban Has Billions In US Weapons; Biden Has Yet To Speak To Any World Leaders Since Fall Of Kabul
“We don’t have a complete picture, obviously, of where every article of defense materials has gone but certainly, a fair amount of it has fallen into the hands of the Taliban, and obviously, we don’t have a sense that they are going to readily hand it over to us at the airport.”
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
I am making $200 to $300per hour doing online work from home. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life.if you interested…Go to this link, fill out a basic online form and hit submit at,Home Profit System And Follow The instructions as Home Profit System And Set Up your AcCount..GOOD LUCK★★
↓↓↓↓COPY THIS WEBSITE↓↓↓↓
HERE☛ Www.ExtraRich1.Com
It seems to me Slow Joe is earning an A+ for his performance from the New World Order gurus. He seems to be following every one of their commands as ordered.