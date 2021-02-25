in Links, Latest

Baltic States may be left without NATO support | The Baltic Word

Visit Direct Link

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged at the NATO Defence Ministers Meeting held on February 17-18 “to increase NATO’s funding for our core deterrence and defence activities.” In an effort to improve “burden sharing” Stoltenberg proposed that allies jointly fund more of NATO’s work. “The country that provides the capabilities also provides the funding. So,…

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

NATOBaltic StatesJens StoltenbergNATO supportburden sharing

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Strategic Hour with Matt Ehret: Exposing the British Creation of Radical Islam 1865-present

Biden crosses the “red line” in terms of US – Russia relations [Video]