Baltic States may be left without NATO support | The Baltic Word

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged at the NATO Defence Ministers Meeting held on February 17-18 “to increase NATO’s funding for our core deterrence and defence activities.” In an effort to improve “burden sharing” Stoltenberg proposed that allies jointly fund more of NATO’s work. “The country that provides the capabilities also provides the funding. So,…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.