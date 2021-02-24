Strategic Hour with Matt Ehret: Exposing the British Creation of Radical Islam 1865-present

From the Canadian Patriot Review

In this week’s episode of the Strategic Hour on Rogue News, Matt, V and CJ discussed the true origins of modern radical Islam (as well as radical Zionism and Christian fundamentalism) as geopolitical tools of empire.

In the space of an hour, we ask and answer the questions:

1) What role is the Belt and Road Initiative in Middle East, and African grand strategy today?

2) How has British Intelligence been caught red handed orchestrating the Iraq, Libyan and Syrian wars since 9/11?

3) How did the British Empire organize WW1 to eliminate the threat of the spread of the “American System of political economy” across the Eurasian landmass with Germany’s Berlin-Baghdad Railway and Russia’s Trans Siberian industrial growth plans?

4) How and why did Lord Palmerston promote synthetic versions of Judaism and Islam as part of British Grand Strategy in the Middle East leading to Sykes-Picot, the Balfour Declaration and the rise of the House of Saud, Muslim Brotherhood, and Zionism?

https://youtu.be/iLUSgSt5ghA

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and has authored 3 volumes of ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation.

