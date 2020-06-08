Avi Yemini Exposes Black Lives Matter Idiocy In Australia

If you haven’t heard of Avi Yemini, he is Australia’s answer to Tommy Robinson. And not the kind of bloke you’d like to meet in a dark alley. Having said that, you don’t have to like a man to agree with what he says, and when he talks sense, you should agree with him, period.

The insanity of these sham protests against the killing of George Floyd and something called racism have spread to the UK, including Bristol where a statue was torn down. They have also spread to Australia.

Yemini turned up at a demonstration in Melbourne and asked protesters if they had heard of Justine Damond. If like the people he asked you have never heard of her, this unfortunate forty year old exemplifies American diversity at its finest: a white Australian woman shot dead in Minnesota by a male Somali police officer, an incident that led to the resignation of its first female Native American police chief, who for good measure is a lesbian.

Unlike George Floyd, Justine wasn’t under arrest, rather she had phoned the police to report what she thought was a crime, and when two police officers turned up in their car, one of them shot her. This was in July 2017; the case made headlines around the world, but nothing like the mega-headlines the shooting of a black woman in similar circumstances might attract.

Listen to some of the protesters in this video. Yemini set out to expose hypocrisy but he was also exposing ignorance. Sadly, this is nothing new; many protesters who attend similar events have only the faintest idea of the issues they are siding with or against. One suspects most of the Extinction Rebellion protesters are cut from the same cloth, certainly Greta Thunberg is.

Mohammed Noor, the trigger happy cop who killed Justine, was given a twelve and a half year sentence for third degree murder. Hopefully, if he is convicted, the police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck will receive not a day less.

