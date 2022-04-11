in Latest, Video

Austria’s Chancellor Nehammer Flying to Moscow as Russia Advances on Kramatorsk, Reports More Surrenders in Mariupol

710 Views 15 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Austria’s Chancellor Nehammer Flying to Moscow as Russia Advances on Kramatorsk, Reports More Surrenders in Mariupol
News Topic 463

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

15 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Le Pen and Macron to face off in second round of French elections

Austrian Chancellor visits Putin, as Russia destroys Slovakia’s S-300